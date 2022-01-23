Is Kyiv safe in the near term? Blinken: We're tracking that 'hour by hour'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not answer in the affirmative whether Kyiv, Ukraine appears safe in the near term, and instead says "if we need to make a determination that we should draw down some of the folks at the embassy, we'll do that."Jan. 23, 2022
Is Kyiv safe in the near term? Blinken: We're tracking that 'hour by hour'
