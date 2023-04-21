IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court abortion case “more complex” than expected due to short-term extension

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

    03:33

  • Full Rep. Khanna: Congressional war game shows war with China would be ‘catastrophic’

    07:00

  • Steve Kornacki and Chuck Todd give an early look at the 2024 Senate map

    05:35

  • Full Panel: Republicans were ‘unified’ on abortion before Dobbs ruling. Now it’s complicated.

    09:50

  • DeSantis will ‘have to tell people why he wants to be president’ to beat Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: DeSantis’ emerging presidential candidacy is struggling 'bigly'

    03:39

  • ‘Democracy in Israel has prevailed’ after judicial reform protests, says former Prime Minister

    07:47

  • Full Panel: DeSantis ‘likes the photo ops, but he doesn't sit down and have conversations’

    09:50

  • Full Phillips: ‘Countless’ senators have privately called for Sen. Feinstein to resign

    09:01

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

    10:17

  • Full Panel: Many Fox News viewers didn’t know about Dominion case, focus groups show

    08:38

  • Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

    07:24

  • 'It's a bittersweet' day for Dominion following $787.5M Fox News settlement, lawyer says

    03:25

  • Dominion and Fox News reach settlement

    03:29

  • Poland’s PM says he's ‘worried’ about U.S. fatigue toward the Ukraine war

    01:24

  • Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

    08:30

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

    07:08

Meet the Press

Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

06:04

Chris Cillizza, author of “Power Players: Sports, Politics, and the American Presidency,” discusses the historical relationship between the president and sportsApril 21, 2023

  • Supreme Court abortion case “more complex” than expected due to short-term extension

    08:06
  • Now Playing

    Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

    03:33

  • Full Rep. Khanna: Congressional war game shows war with China would be ‘catastrophic’

    07:00

  • Steve Kornacki and Chuck Todd give an early look at the 2024 Senate map

    05:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All