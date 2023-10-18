IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden will deliver a prime-time Oval Office speech Thursday after his visit to Israel 

  • Gaza hospital bombing has ‘potential to seriously derail’ Biden trip to Middle East

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

    Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

    Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

  • Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

IDF Spokesperson Maj. Doron Spielman joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss takeaways from President Biden’s visit to Israel and the military’s plans after the Gaza hospital blast.Oct. 18, 2023

