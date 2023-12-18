IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Border deal is not 'anywhere close,' negotiations will go into 2024: Sen. Graham

    01:35

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel

    01:57

  • Debbie Dingell outlines how Biden can win back Michigan voters amid concerns over Israel handling

    01:38

  • Michigan voters say a third party is a 'dream but not a reality': Extended cut

    53:36

  • The Deciders: Here are the counties and voters NBC News will watch in 2024

    04:31

  • Rep. Dingell reminds GOP citing border security concerns: ‘9/11 happened under George Bush’

    01:19

  • Lindsey Graham: ‘I could care less’ what language Trump uses to describe migrants

    03:28

  • Rep. Dingell on following her husband in office: 'I had to work 10 times harder' as a Dingell

    00:38

  • Full Lindsey Graham: ‘I’ve never been more worried about a 9/11 than I am right now’

    14:19

  • Full Debbie Dingell: Republicans 'quietly' say ‘they can’t find anything’ to impeach Biden on

    08:33

  • Full Panel: Impeachment 'in the absence of credible evidence’ is 2024 risk for Republicans

    07:43

  • ‘We want to see actions match words’ from Biden-Xi meeting, says Democratic lawmaker

    07:09

  • ‘Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Young voters in Wisconsin say they're turning away from Biden

    05:41

  • 'People are looking at this in horror,' Clinton impeachment manager says in 1998

    01:17

  • Unschooled: The PragerU Curriculum | Meet the Press Reports

    33:03

  • Teachers aren’t ‘trying to push an agenda.’ They’re ‘trying to survive,’ sociologist says

    15:04

  • ‘It’s not about the kids anymore’: Parents, educators spar over 'woke' agenda in schools

    13:30

  • The only way to protect civilians in Gaza is through a ‘sustained ceasefire,’ says IRC president

    05:01

Meet the Press

Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF

04:09

NBC News Correspondent Hallie Jackson speaks with the families of two Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by the Israel Defense Forces during fighting in Gaza. Avi Shamriz, the father of hostage Alon Shamriz, says the Israeli government is “only thinking of themselves” and “not thinking about the hostages.”Dec. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Border deal is not 'anywhere close,' negotiations will go into 2024: Sen. Graham

    01:35

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden's handling of Israel

    01:57

  • Debbie Dingell outlines how Biden can win back Michigan voters amid concerns over Israel handling

    01:38

  • Michigan voters say a third party is a 'dream but not a reality': Extended cut

    53:36

  • The Deciders: Here are the counties and voters NBC News will watch in 2024

    04:31

  • Rep. Dingell reminds GOP citing border security concerns: ‘9/11 happened under George Bush’

    01:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All