  • Rep. Dingell: 'Stunned' and 'angry' about Biden characterizations in special counsel report

    08:18
    Israel ‘not sufficiently concerned’ about Palestinian people right now, says top Democratic lawmaker

    08:55
    Chuck Todd: Hur report ‘feeds a narrative’ on Biden’s age and mental competency

    05:14

  • Senate advances aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without provisions for U.S. border

    04:51

  • U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander

    02:33

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments in Trump Colorado ballot case: What to expect

    02:57

  • How Nikki Haley lost the Nevada GOP primary without competitors on the ballot

    03:19

  • Chuck Todd: House Republicans’ disarray signals ‘death’ of the party’s ‘governing wing’

    04:53

  • Bob Casey’s re-election in Pennsylvania will be ‘key’ for Democrats holding Senate majority

    07:19

  • Democratic lawmaker ‘uncomfortable’ with bipartisan border bill

    08:11

  • Hispanic caucus chair: House Republicans ‘taking their orders’ from Trump on Mayorkas impeachment

    06:57

  • U.S. retaliatory strikes have been ‘calibrated’ but could continue, says retired admiral

    06:48

  • Sec. Antony Blinken returns to Middle East amid ceasefire talks

    02:52

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s approval slips to lowest point in presidency

    05:00

  • White House sees House Israel bill as 'a ploy' and 'not ... a serious effort' 

    01:04

  • Speaker Johnson defends Mayorkas impeachment: ‘Desperate times call for desperate measures’

    04:47

  • Speaker Johnson refuses to commit to vote over Senate's bipartisan immigration bill: Full interview

    16:21

  • ‘We cannot wait anymore’: Speaker Johnson defends Israel standalone bill

    01:25

  • Speaker Johnson says he wasn’t offered briefing on the Senate border deal

    00:50

  • Speaker Mike Johnson: Trump ‘is not calling the shots. I am calling the shots for the House.’

    00:56

Meet the Press

Israel ‘not sufficiently concerned’ about Palestinian people right now, says top Democratic lawmaker

08:55

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and findings in special counsel Robert Hur's report on President Biden's handling of classified materials.Feb. 9, 2024

