Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for remaining hostages in Gaza

Israeli leadership has proposed a two-month pause in fighting in exchange for the more than 130 hostages still in Hamas custody. The U.S. and U.K. conduct new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. “We heard from the Houthis, they said it doesn’t matter how much the Americans and the British bomb them ... that they would still continue their fight against Israel,” says NBC News Correspondent Matt Bradley.Jan. 22, 2024