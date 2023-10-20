Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Israel’s ‘strategy has not changed’ for potential ground invasion, says IDF spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Maj. Doron Spielman (Res.) discusses the release of two American hostages by Hamas. Asked if Israel is still preparing for a ground invasion, Spielman says their “strategy has not changed.”Oct. 20, 2023