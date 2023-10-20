IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Martin Fletcher on relatives released by Hamas: Many other families are ‘still bitterly frightened’

  • Here are key takeaways from Blinken’s briefing on U.S. hostage release from Hamas

    Israel’s ‘strategy has not changed’ for potential ground invasion, says IDF spokesperson

    Biden spoke with family member of released hostages, says White House official

  • Clyburn on House speaker chaos: ‘I don’t know where we go from here’

  • ‘I’ve had 4 death threats’ over speaker vote, Rep. Ken Buck says

  • U.S. warship shoots down missiles, drones launched by Iran-backed forces in Yemen

  • Biden delivers ‘extremely rare’ Air Force One remarks after leaving Israel

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

  • Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

Meet the Press

Israel’s ‘strategy has not changed’ for potential ground invasion, says IDF spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Maj. Doron Spielman (Res.) discusses the release of two American hostages by Hamas. Asked if Israel is still preparing for a ground invasion, Spielman says their “strategy has not changed.”Oct. 20, 2023

