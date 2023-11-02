Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up09:34
Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block07:50
Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill09:02
- Now Playing
Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains08:07
- UP NEXT
Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise03:52
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial03:34
Civilians hit by Jabalia strike knew it was coming, IDF spokesman says09:08
‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson06:45
Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war03:23
Here are four races to watch on Election Day 202305:42
House Israel aid bill includes $14.3 billion by slashing IRS funds03:04
‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent03:41
Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says05:51
Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not happen’ in speech pointed at international audience07:47
Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?07:23
Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’02:02
Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says01:08
Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 201201:12
Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel02:38
Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’10:04
‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up09:34
Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block07:50
Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill09:02
- Now Playing
Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains08:07
- UP NEXT
Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise03:52
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial03:34
Play All