IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

    09:34

  • Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

    07:50

  • Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise

    03:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial

    03:34

  • Civilians hit by Jabalia strike knew it was coming, IDF spokesman says

    09:08

  • ‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson

    06:45

  • Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • Here are four races to watch on Election Day 2023

    05:42

  • House Israel aid bill includes $14.3 billion by slashing IRS funds

    03:04

  • ‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent

    03:41

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not happen’ in speech pointed at international audience

    07:47

  • Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

    07:23

  • Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’

    02:02

  • Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says

    01:08

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 2012

    01:12

  • Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel

    02:38

  • Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

    10:04

Meet the Press

Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

08:07

Retired Gen. Joseph Votel describes the explosions over Gaza City and what the next few days will look like as Israel continues its ground offensive.Nov. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • ‘This is certainly an escalation’: Flares and explosions seen as strikes in Gaza ‘pick up

    09:34

  • Tuberville ‘forced against the wall’ but won’t ‘give up’ on military promotion block

    07:50

  • Meeks: ‘Republicans are playing politics with our national security’ over Israel aid bill

    09:02
  • Now Playing

    Israel surrounding Gaza City marks difficult ‘kick off point,’ fmr. general explains

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken reiterates Israel support but urges restraint as Gaza casualties rise

    03:52

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in New York civil fraud trial

    03:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All