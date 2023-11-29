Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says

‘Absolutely essential’ that ceasefire continues, says daughter of hostage released by Hamas05:34
Full Bennet: ‘Israel should meet … high standard’ for protecting civilians during war07:02
‘Polls don’t vote, voters do,’ says Biden campaign spokesperson07:41
- Now Playing
Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says09:33
- UP NEXT
‘They didn't get enough food' or 'see the sun,' cousin of released hostages says04:43
Anti-Trump network backed by Charles Koch picks Haley over DeSantis12:47
What’s next for Israel in its war with Hamas after hostage releases?03:38
What Obama 2011 polling means for Biden today10:30
GOP ‘incapable of compromise,’ says retiring Democratic congressman06:22
Immigration is ‘centerpiece of the logjam’ to pass aid to Israel and Ukraine02:44
Medical evals; family reunions; IDF interviews: What happens to hostages after release from Hamas03:57
Selma Blair on how doctors dismissed her early pain, illness03:02
Selma Blair says she’s ‘in pain everyday’ from multiple sclerosis02:51
Selma Blair calls ‘sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities’ ‘out of touch and wrong’01:30
Full Panel: Bidenomics has become a 'negative word' amongst Democrats08:55
Full Turner: Lack of Biden admin. intelligence on hostages is 'concerning'10:10
'I am a figure of the post-war': John F. Kennedy pitches his 1960 campaign on Meet the Press01:04
GOP congressman calls for more transparency from Biden on Hamas01:50
Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out Biden sending aid to Israel with conditions01:43
Full Jake Sullivan: 'We do not know' all three American hostages are alive13:32
‘Absolutely essential’ that ceasefire continues, says daughter of hostage released by Hamas05:34
Full Bennet: ‘Israel should meet … high standard’ for protecting civilians during war07:02
‘Polls don’t vote, voters do,’ says Biden campaign spokesperson07:41
- Now Playing
Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says09:33
- UP NEXT
‘They didn't get enough food' or 'see the sun,' cousin of released hostages says04:43
Anti-Trump network backed by Charles Koch picks Haley over DeSantis12:47
Play All