IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military blames Islamic militants in Gaza for deadly hospital bombing

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

    07:00

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

    04:08

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

    14:29

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

    01:13

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

    08:11

  • Full Jeffries: 'Handful' of House Republicans are undermining 'interests of American people'

    06:59

  • Graham says he'd support Jim Jordan for speaker 'tomorrow' if he was in the House

    02:21

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'

    10:11

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

    14:02

  • ‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday

    04:50

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35

Meet the Press

Israeli military blames Islamic militants in Gaza for deadly hospital bombing

03:14

A deadly strike at a hospital in north Gaza killed hundreds of people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez reports from Ashdod, Israel.Oct. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Israeli military blames Islamic militants in Gaza for deadly hospital bombing

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

    02:56

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

    03:00

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

    07:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All