It’s OK to use donations to pay Trump legal bills if ‘donors know,’ says fmr. RNC Chair McDaniel
March 24, 202401:22

Meet the Press

It’s OK to use donations to pay Trump legal bills if ‘donors know,’ says fmr. RNC Chair McDaniel

01:22

Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel’s RNC replacements have vowed to use donations to pay off former President Trump’s legal bills. In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, McDaniel says, “If they feel strongly [about paying] his legal bills, they have every right to do so.”March 24, 2024

