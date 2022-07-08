IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

J.D. Vance on abortion: States need to ‘figure this stuff out’

00:55

Republican senate candidate J.D. Vance (Ohio) tells Yamiche Alcindor that he would like to see the states develop different approaches on abortion, after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.July 8, 2022

