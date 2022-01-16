Jan 16 — Sen. Romney, Rep. Clyburn, James Carville

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), House Majority Whip, talks about President Biden's challenges on voting rights legislation. James Carville, Democratic strategist and co-host, “Politics War Room,” talks about what he sees as the accomplishments President Biden has made during his first year in the White House. In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talks about Russia's troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. Andrea Mitchell, Amna Nawaz, Matthew Continetti and Eugene Robinson join the Meet the Press roundtable.Jan. 16, 2022