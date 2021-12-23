Jan. 2 — Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Fiona Hill, Barton Gellman
47:31
A year after the attack on the Capitol, chair of the January 6th Select Committee Rep. Bennie Thompson talks about what we have learned about President Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Republican Congressman Peter Meijer talks about what it’s like to be a Republican who doesn’t support the former president. Fiona Hill and Bart Gellman discuss the anti-democratic forces at play.Dec. 23, 2021
