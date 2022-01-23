Jan. 23 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Sanders, Rep. Slotkin

The latest NBC News poll shows the challenges for President Biden's second year in office. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks about the president's attempt to reset. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) describes the challenges for moderate Democrats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the tensions with Russia over threats to Ukraine. Kristen Welker, Peter Baker, Symone Sanders and former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) join the Meet the Press roundtable.Jan. 23, 2022