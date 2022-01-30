Jan. 30 — Sen. Durbin, Sen. Portman, Gov. Hutchinson & Gov. Murphy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks about the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) talks to Chuck Todd about Russia's military buildup on the border of Ukraine. In an exclusive joint interview, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) talk to Chuck Todd about bipartisanship at the state level. Carol Lee, Eugene Scott, Stephen Hayes, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) join the Meet the Press roundtable.Jan. 30, 2022

