IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sullivan: Putin ‘doesn’t have a lot of options left’ after announcing mass mobilization

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 select committee ‘aware of’ WH switchboard call on Jan. 6, Rep. Raskin says

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Mace: ‘Hopeful’ for a wide bench of Republican presidential nominees in 2024

    01:14

  • 'We need more people': Migration declines worsen worker shortages, inflation

    02:10

  • Full Panel: For Biden, it’s election-season and ‘the gloves are off’

    04:31

  • Full Mace: ‘There’s a lot of pressure on Republicans’ to have an impeachment vote on President Biden

    07:42

  • Raskin: A former U.S. president 'is just a citizen'

    00:27

  • Iran protests are a ‘matter of fundamental dignity and rights’: NSA Sullivan

    01:42

  • Full Raskin: ‘The forces that supported [Jan. 6th] are still out there’

    09:07

  • 'There will be catastrophic consequences for Russia’ if they use nuclear weapons: Full Jake Sullivan interview

    13:15

  • Chuck Todd: Election denialism ‘no longer an anomaly’

    02:03

  • Ali Arouzi: ‘The internet is completely down in Iran'

    04:32

  • Full Panel: Midterm candidates should realize kitchen table issues are ‘different’ across country

    09:32

  • Republicans are winning the big dollar donation race: Here are their top donors

    07:50

  • House Minority Leader McCarthy unveils economy-focused midterm agenda as Democrats campaign on abortion

    13:08

  • Full Ukrainian Prime Minister: Russia’s activities around nuclear facilities are ‘blackmail’

    21:38

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Putin is ‘very dangerous’ but ‘will not win the war’: Full interview

    24:00

  • American oligarchs: Money in politics

    27:04

  • Full Panel: What's next for campaign finance reform?

    09:02

  • Meet America's political oligarchs

    07:14

Meet the Press

Jan. 6 select committee ‘aware of’ WH switchboard call on Jan. 6, Rep. Raskin says

02:23

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) tells Chuck Todd that the Jan. 6 Select Committee is "aware of" the White House switchboard call on Jan. 6 that former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) details in his new book. Sept. 25, 2022

  • Sullivan: Putin ‘doesn’t have a lot of options left’ after announcing mass mobilization

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 select committee ‘aware of’ WH switchboard call on Jan. 6, Rep. Raskin says

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Mace: ‘Hopeful’ for a wide bench of Republican presidential nominees in 2024

    01:14

  • 'We need more people': Migration declines worsen worker shortages, inflation

    02:10

  • Full Panel: For Biden, it’s election-season and ‘the gloves are off’

    04:31

  • Full Mace: ‘There’s a lot of pressure on Republicans’ to have an impeachment vote on President Biden

    07:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All