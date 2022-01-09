Jan. 9 — Mayor Lightfoot, Rep. Kinzinger, Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) talks about the ongoing Chicago school shutdown. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Céline Gounder epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital, join Meet the Press for an exclusive joint interview to discuss their call for a "new normal" plan to fight Covid. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks about former President Trump's continuing influence over the Republican Party. Jan. 9, 2022