  • Now Playing

    Jan. 9 — Mayor Lightfoot, Rep. Kinzinger, Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    58:48
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 2 — Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Fiona Hill, Barton Gellman

    47:31

  • Dec. 26 — Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Jelani Cobb, Brenda Sheridan, Joshua Johnson, Keith Mayes

    47:40

  • Dec. 19 — Dr. Fauci, Gov. Polis

    58:49

  • Dec. 12 — Sec. Blinken, Gov. Beshear & Sen. Marshall

    47:31

  • Dec. 5 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Mike Braun and NIH Director Francis Collins

    58:48

  • Meet the Midterms

    27:04

  • How the West was lost: Climate change

    27:04

  • June 6 — Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Roy Blunt & Sec. Jennifer Granholm

    58:48

  • Full Manchin Interview: Covid relief 'took a little longer than necessary, but we got it done'

    07:56

  • QAnon and conspiracy theories: An American political tradition

    26:56

  • How to win a presidential debate

    27:04

  • Oct. 7, 2016: The wildest day in the wildest race

    27:02

  • Jan. 5 – Sec. Mike Pompeo, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Richard Engel

    47:31

  • Dec. 15 – Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Pat Toomey and County to County Update

    47:34

  • Dec. 8 - Rep. Jerry Nadler, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Denny Heck

    47:36

  • Dec. 1 - Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. John Kennedy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Kerry

    47:32

  • Nov. 17 - Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Chris Murphy and Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick

    47:01

  • Nov. 3 – Andrew Yang, Rep. Terri Sewell, Rep. Tom Cole and Tom Brokaw

    37:13

  • Oct 27 - Al-Baghdadi dead, Nat'l Sec. Adv. O'Brien, Rep. Jeffries, Richard Engel and Jeremy Bash

    49:35

Meet the Press

Jan. 9 — Mayor Lightfoot, Rep. Kinzinger, Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

58:48

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) talks about the ongoing Chicago school shutdown. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Céline Gounder epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital, join Meet the Press for an exclusive joint interview to discuss their call for a "new normal" plan to fight Covid. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks about former President Trump's continuing influence over the Republican Party. Jan. 9, 2022

