  • Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’

  • Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 2012

    Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel

    Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

  • DeSantis says he'd be more aggressive with 'fringe people' after Maine mass shooting

  • DeSantis compares pro-Palestinian group on college campuses to committing 'suicide as a country'

  • Full DeSantis: Hamas ‘wants nothing less than another Holocaust’

  • U.S. democracy has ‘always been vulnerable’: Full Schwarzenegger

  • Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

  • Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’

  • Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

  • Dean Phillips says he isn’t ‘running against’ Biden with his 2024 campaign

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports

  • Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

  • Mass shooting leaves Lewiston, Maine ‘eerily quiet,' former mayor says

  • Trump 'got frustrated' and 'stormed out' of courtroom during Wednesday trial

  • ‘There needs to be a plan for what comes next’ after Hamas is destroyed, Petraeus says

  • Full Panel: Trump’s support was ‘necessary but not sufficient’ to elect a new speaker

  • ‘This is increasingly becoming a children’s crisis’ in Gaza: UNICEF spokesperson

Meet the Press

Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) joins Meet the Press exclusively and says that, while she has been "one of President Biden's biggest supporters,” she worries that the president’s response to Israel will cost him support from Arab and Muslim voters.Oct. 29, 2023

