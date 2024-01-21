IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    John McCain before his New Hampshire comeback: ‘It’s all out’ in final ‘48 hours’

    01:00
Meet the Press

John McCain before his New Hampshire comeback: ‘It’s all out’ in final ‘48 hours’

01:00

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was the early underdog in the 2008 Republican presidential primaries after a fourth-place finish in Iowa. He joined Meet the Press days before the contest in New Hampshire and said, “A lot of voters in New Hampshire, we all know, make up their minds in the last few hours or even when they go into the ballot booth.”Jan. 21, 2024

