Johnson could lose support from conservative base if Democrats ‘rescue’ his speakership
April 22, 202404:03

Some Democrats have signaled they could support Speaker Johnson if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) moves forward with her motion to vacate effort, says NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur. “There are some chips Johnson has gained with Democrats by virtue of bringing this package to the floor and standing up to his far right wing,” Kapur reports.April 22, 2024

