Joni Ernst: Biden administration taking ‘bandaid steps’ to address migrant crisis

- Now Playing
Joni Ernst: Biden administration taking ‘bandaid steps’ to address migrant crisis08:55
- UP NEXT
Biden can't 'just turn on the switch' to make Americans feel better, senior adviser says07:41
Full Panel: Biden ‘had opportunity to grow support’ but ‘hasn’t done that’11:16
Hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ from Turkey, Syria earthquakes, Doctors Without Borders director says05:41
White House makes edits to State of the Union over Chinese balloon03:39
Shooting Chinese balloon down over water lets U.S. examine spy tech ‘under a microscope’: Full Himes08:32
China could take ‘provocative’ action after U.S. shot down spy balloon, Stavridis says06:54
Turkey, Syria residents in ‘a state of real fear’ amid earthquake aftershocks04:21
Another Chinese spy balloon was spotted by the Biden administration before, House Intel chair says01:07
Data Download: Partisan divide over education goes beyond AP African American studies01:46
Full Panel: U.S. reaction to Chinese spy balloon exposes American division06:08
Meet the Press minute: NAACP leader calls for police reform in 196701:16
Full Buttigieg: China, Russia showing us engagement alone doesn’t yield ‘comfortable partnership’07:20
Biden is looking to ‘change the news’ away from Chinese spy balloon, Turner says01:11
Booker: U.S. needs to unite with allies to control 'Chinese aggression'02:47
Full House Intel chair: Chinese spy balloon response is ‘not how you watch an adversary’08:48
Full Booker: America is ‘in a moral moment’ to advance police reform08:11
Spy balloon should have been taken down 'before it entered U.S. airspace,' says House Intel chair02:55
Chuck Todd: Escalation in U.S.-China tensions points to ‘failed’ bets for democratic reforms03:51
U.S.-China situation isn't '1:1 comparison' with last Cold War: Buttigieg01:08
- Now Playing
Joni Ernst: Biden administration taking ‘bandaid steps’ to address migrant crisis08:55
- UP NEXT
Biden can't 'just turn on the switch' to make Americans feel better, senior adviser says07:41
Full Panel: Biden ‘had opportunity to grow support’ but ‘hasn’t done that’11:16
Hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ from Turkey, Syria earthquakes, Doctors Without Borders director says05:41
White House makes edits to State of the Union over Chinese balloon03:39
Shooting Chinese balloon down over water lets U.S. examine spy tech ‘under a microscope’: Full Himes08:32
Play All