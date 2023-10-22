Jordan's King Abdullah describes the root of Middle East instability in 2009

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

This week, as fears grow of a widening war in the Middle East, Jordanian King Abdullah II called for a de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Hamas. In 2009, King Abdullah joined Meet the Press to share his thoughts on the root of instability in the region, saying, “Any conflict that you pick in the Middle East today, all roads lead back to Jerusalem."Oct. 22, 2023

