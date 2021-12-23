IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools03:05
‘Great Resignation’ hits schools across all positions02:01
Principal fired over CRT backlash: ‘It’s bigger than me’12:26
Now Playing
Joshua Johnson: ‘Young people aren’t dumb’01:38
UP NEXT
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview08:56
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'01:24
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'School is not about simply confirming our worldview'01:57
Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'16:51
MTP Compressed: Covid cases surge as scientists warn of an Omicron wave02:52
Coming soon to the ToddCast: Meet the 'Alternative History'00:27
Polis sends message to Democrats after Manchin says he's done with Build Back Better01:35
Remembering those we lost: Colin Powell, Bob Dole, bell hooks and others03:44
Full Panel: Manchin saying he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden08:41
Polis to Biden: Stop calling the third vaccine dose a 'booster'01:05
Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’09:02
Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask03:24
CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent03:04
Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter01:23
Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'01:24
Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'01:32
Joshua Johnson: ‘Young people aren’t dumb’01:38
The fights over how to teach race and history in schools overlook the fact that “young people aren't dumb,’ according to Joshua Johnson, host of NOW Tonight with Joshua Johnson.Dec. 23, 2021
MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools03:05
‘Great Resignation’ hits schools across all positions02:01
Principal fired over CRT backlash: ‘It’s bigger than me’12:26
Now Playing
Joshua Johnson: ‘Young people aren’t dumb’01:38
UP NEXT
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview08:56
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'01:24