Judge hears arguments on motions to dismiss Trump classified documents charges
March 14, 202403:15
Meet the Press

Judge hears arguments on motions to dismiss Trump classified documents charges

03:15

The judge overseeing the case over former President Trump's handling of classified documents heard arguments on motions filed by Trump to dismiss the charges against him. NBC News' Ken Dilanian has details on what lawyers for Trump and special counsel Jack Smith argued and when the judge may rule on the matter.March 14, 2024

