  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

    01:38

  • Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won

    01:02

  • GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson: ‘We knew all along that we were not negotiating’ with Freedom Caucus

    02:46

  • GOP budget deal is an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ says Rep. Womack

    08:16

  • Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

    01:41

  • McCarthy to bring short-term spending bill to floor Thursday whether he has the votes or not

    01:29

  • Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

    01:53

  • Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

    01:43

  • ‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'

    00:50
    Judge will grant Jack Smith gag order on Trump ‘if they have to,’ says former U.S. attorney

    05:48
    Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife differs from his personal stance on the Covid vaccine

    03:33

  • Trump joins Kristen Welker in her first show as moderator of Meet the Press – Sept. 17

    47:30

  • Full Panel: Trump ‘defiant of facts,’ like a ‘bulldozer shoveling falsehoods’

    11:36

  • Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president 

    01:03

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

    02:27

  • NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

    01:13

  • Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics

    01:05

  • Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations

    04:34

  • Trump on fentanyl deaths: ‘It comes from Mexico. Something’s got to be done’

    01:12

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

    08:02

Meet the Press

Judge will grant Jack Smith gag order on Trump ‘if they have to,’ says former U.S. attorney

05:48

The judge in Donald Trump’s January 6th case is likely to impose limitations on the former president, which could include a gag order, says former U.S. Attorney Carol Lam. “They don’t want to go down this road,” Lam said. “But they will if they have to.”Sept. 18, 2023

