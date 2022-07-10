July 10 — Sec. Raimondo, Gov. Hogan, Rep. Murphy, Kara Swisher

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discusses Democratic criticism of President Biden. Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) says former President Trump’s influence over the Republican party is declining. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony confirmed details about the advice former President Donald Trump received after the 2020 election. Kara Swisher shares the latest from Elon Musk’s decision to back out of a deal to purchase Twitter. Hallie Jackson, Daniella Gibbs Léger, Mark Leibovich and Rich Lowry join the Meet the Press roundtable.July 10, 2022