IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump says he'll waive executive privilege ahead of Steve Bannon's Jan. 6 committee contempt trial

  • Now Playing

    July 10 — Sec. Raimondo, Gov. Hogan, Rep. Murphy, Kara Swisher

    47:30
  • UP NEXT

    MTP NOW July 8 — Gene Sperling; Abe assassination; Crime & the Ohio Senate race

    49:52

  • MTP NOW July 7 — Rep. Fred Upton, fmr. Amb. Mike McFaul

    49:25

  • MTP NOW July 6 — Rep. Chu talks abortion access; Georgia DA says investigation ‘is not a game’

    49:53

  • MTP NOW July 5 — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; Guns on the ballot in November

    55:04

  • MTP NOW July 1 — Gov. Jay Inslee, Cheney’s Wyoming Debate, Abortion battle moves to states

    49:59

  • July 3 — Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Sec. Xavier Becerra, Danny Cevallos

    48:23

  • MTP NOW June 30 — Biden talks abortion & filibuster, Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the Supreme Court

    50:19

  • Meet the Press NOW | June 29 — Rep. Stephanie Murphy, GLAAD Pres. Sarah Kate Ellis, Carol Lam

    51:11

  • MTP NOW June 28 — Amb. Bill Taylor, Carol Leonnig, Chuck Rosenberg, Steve Kornacki

    49:39

  • MTP NOW June 27 — Rep. Nikema Williams, Leon Panetta, Pete Williams

    49:13

  • June 26 — Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Gov. Hutchinson, Rep. Schiff

    47:30

  • MTP NOW June 24 — Roe overturned, Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan AG Dana Nessel, Carol Tobias

    54:04

  • MTP NOW June 22 – Sen. Tim Kaine, Dasha Burns exclusive with Gov. Whitmer, Gene Sperling

    52:37

  • MTP NOW June 21 — Katie Hobbs, Rick Hasen, Steve Kornacki

    39:42

  • MTP NOW June 20 — Rep. Bill Pascrell, Ukraine setbacks, Juneteenth celebrations

    50:30

  • June 19 — Jan. 6th Committee Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, fmr. Treasury Sec. Larry Summers

    47:29

  • MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

    50:12

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Bill Taylor: War in Ukraine ‘probably goes into next year’

    06:23

  • MTP NOW June 16 — Jan. 6 Committee focuses on Pence-pressure campaign, David Cicilline, Josh Dawsey

    52:33

Meet the Press

July 10 — Sec. Raimondo, Gov. Hogan, Rep. Murphy, Kara Swisher

47:30

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo discusses Democratic criticism of President Biden. Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) says former President Trump’s influence over the Republican party is declining. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony confirmed details about the advice former President Donald Trump received after the 2020 election. Kara Swisher shares the latest from Elon Musk’s decision to back out of a deal to purchase Twitter. Hallie Jackson, Daniella Gibbs Léger, Mark Leibovich and Rich Lowry join the Meet the Press roundtable.July 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    July 10 — Sec. Raimondo, Gov. Hogan, Rep. Murphy, Kara Swisher

    47:30
  • UP NEXT

    MTP NOW July 8 — Gene Sperling; Abe assassination; Crime & the Ohio Senate race

    49:52

  • MTP NOW July 7 — Rep. Fred Upton, fmr. Amb. Mike McFaul

    49:25

  • MTP NOW July 6 — Rep. Chu talks abortion access; Georgia DA says investigation ‘is not a game’

    49:53

  • MTP NOW July 5 — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; Guns on the ballot in November

    55:04

  • MTP NOW July 1 — Gov. Jay Inslee, Cheney’s Wyoming Debate, Abortion battle moves to states

    49:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All