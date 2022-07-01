July 3 — Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Sec. Xavier Becerra, Danny Cevallos

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Meet the Press for an exclusive interview to discuss the committee’s latest hearing and testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos discusses the prospect that former President Trump faces legal liability for his actions before and on January 6th. Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra talks about the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure abortion rights. Matthew Continetti, Jeh Johnson, Marianna Sotomayor and Ali Vitali join the Meet the Press roundtable.July 1, 2022