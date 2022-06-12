June 12 — Rep. Elaine Luria, Nick Quested and Rep. Don Bacon

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins Meet the Press for an exclusive interview to discuss the House investigation and the first hearing. Filmmaker and committee witness Nick Quested discusses his role in the first hearing and what he saw at the Capitol last year. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) reacts to the investigation and says he wouldn't dismiss a criminal charge against former President Trump. Leigh Ann Caldwell, David French, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Amy Walter join the Meet the Press roundtable.June 12, 2022

