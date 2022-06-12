June 12 — Rep. Elaine Luria, Nick Quested and Rep. Don Bacon

- Now Playing
June 12 — Rep. Elaine Luria, Nick Quested and Rep. Don Bacon47:27
- UP NEXT
MTP NOW June 10 — Rep. Jayapal, Pete Williams, Bob Pisani, & Jeffrey Edmonds49:35
MTP NOW June 9 — Rep. John Curtis, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Kara Swisher49:38
MTP NOW June 8 — Rep. Clyburn, Gisele Fetterman, Ian Bremmer50:34
MTP NOW: June 7 — Primary elections, St. Louis Mayor, fmr. UN Climate Chief49:49
MTP NOW: June 6 — Sen. Murphy, Heart Surgeon vs. Heart Patient, 'Trump fatigue' in GOP primaries49:14
May 29 — Sen. Cory Booker, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, PatMcCrory, Cedric Alexander, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Tony Montalto47:33
May 15 — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Bernie Sanders47:40
May 8 — Gov. Tate Reeves, Dana Nessel, Jennifer Mascott & Neal Katyal47:35
May 1 — Sen. Menendez, Sec. Mayorkas, Jonathan Martin & Alex Burns47:37
April 24 — President Zelenskyy's Top Adviser Igor Zhovkva, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) & Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)50:30
Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?26:33
Meet the Midterms27:04
How the West was lost: Climate change27:04
June 6 — Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Roy Blunt & Sec. Jennifer Granholm58:48
Full Manchin Interview: Covid relief 'took a little longer than necessary, but we got it done'07:56
QAnon and conspiracy theories: An American political tradition26:56
How to win a presidential debate27:04
Oct. 7, 2016: The wildest day in the wildest race27:02
Jan. 5 – Sec. Mike Pompeo, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Richard Engel47:31
- Now Playing
June 12 — Rep. Elaine Luria, Nick Quested and Rep. Don Bacon47:27
- UP NEXT
MTP NOW June 10 — Rep. Jayapal, Pete Williams, Bob Pisani, & Jeffrey Edmonds49:35
MTP NOW June 9 — Rep. John Curtis, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Kara Swisher49:38
MTP NOW June 8 — Rep. Clyburn, Gisele Fetterman, Ian Bremmer50:34
MTP NOW: June 7 — Primary elections, St. Louis Mayor, fmr. UN Climate Chief49:49
MTP NOW: June 6 — Sen. Murphy, Heart Surgeon vs. Heart Patient, 'Trump fatigue' in GOP primaries49:14
Play All