    June 19 — Jan. 6th Committee Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, fmr. Treasury Sec. Larry Summers

    MTP NOW June 17 — Gov. Jared Polis, Amb. Bill Taylor, Pete Williams on the Watergate break-in at 50

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Bill Taylor: War in Ukraine ‘probably goes into next year’

  • MTP NOW June 16 — Jan. 6 Committee focuses on Pence-pressure campaign, David Cicilline, Josh Dawsey

  • MTP NOW June 15 — Stephanie Ruhle & Kayla Tausche, Daniel Yergin, Guad Venegas & Vaughn Hillyard

  • Yergin on rising gas prices: 'We forget about energy security'

  • MTP NOW June 14 — Rep. Tom Rice, Steve Kornacki, Jon Ralston and Al Schmidt

  • MTP NOW June 13 — Sen. Martin Heinrich, Jan. 6th Committee latest and Stephanie Ruhle

  • June 12 — Rep. Elaine Luria, Nick Quested and Rep. Don Bacon

  • MTP NOW June 10 — Rep. Jayapal, Pete Williams, Bob Pisani, & Jeffrey Edmonds

  • MTP NOW June 9 — Rep. John Curtis, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Kara Swisher

  • MTP NOW June 8 — Rep. Clyburn, Gisele Fetterman, Ian Bremmer

  • MTP NOW: June 7 — Primary elections, St. Louis Mayor, fmr. UN Climate Chief

  • MTP NOW: June 6 — Sen. Murphy, Heart Surgeon vs. Heart Patient, 'Trump fatigue' in GOP primaries

  • May 29 — Sen. Cory Booker, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, PatMcCrory, Cedric Alexander, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Tony Montalto

  • May 15 — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Bernie Sanders

  • May 8 — Gov. Tate Reeves, Dana Nessel, Jennifer Mascott & Neal Katyal

  • May 1 — Sen. Menendez, Sec. Mayorkas, Jonathan Martin & Alex Burns

  • Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?

  • Meet the Midterms

Meet the Press

June 19 — Jan. 6th Committee Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, fmr. Treasury Sec. Larry Summers

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, member of the January 6th Select Committee Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) discusses the latest on the investigation and hearings. Former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers joins exclusively to discuss the economy and where it is headed. Peter Alexander, Brendan Buck, María Teresa Kumar and Betsy Woodruff Swan join the Meet the Press roundtable. June 19, 2022

  • MTP NOW June 16 — Jan. 6 Committee focuses on Pence-pressure campaign, David Cicilline, Josh Dawsey

  • MTP NOW June 15 — Stephanie Ruhle & Kayla Tausche, Daniel Yergin, Guad Venegas & Vaughn Hillyard

  • Yergin on rising gas prices: 'We forget about energy security'

