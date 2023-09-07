IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special counsel David Weiss to seek indictment of Hunter Biden by September 29

    03:26

  • McCarthy doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to pursue impeachment inquiry, GOP congressman says

    07:52

  • Ukraine as a 2024 issue isn't in 'either party's interest,' fmr. ambassador says

    06:12

  • Chuck Todd: White House faces ‘mounting’ questions about Ukraine war sustainability

    01:27
    Jury finds Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    01:56
    Pence: GOP is choosing between ‘conservatism’ and ‘siren song of populism’

    09:59

  • Trump ‘relishes’ the chance to fight charges in Georgia by testifying

    08:47

  • Senate GOP isn’t the ‘least’ concerned about McConnell’s ability to serve

    03:12

  • Fmr. Proud Boys leader described in Jan. 6 trial as 'a general, not a soldier'

    07:20

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton has ‘little support’ among Republicans in impeachment trial

    07:07

  • Rhode Island and Utah hold special primary elections: What to watch

    00:41

  • Full Panel: Neither Biden nor McCarthy want government shutdown ‘blame game’

    09:46

  • McConnell says August was ‘productive month for me' despite freeze on camera

    01:32

  • It would be surprising but not ‘total shock’ if Biden didn’t seek re-election: Franklin Foer

    00:39

  • Biden has ‘insecurities’ about being ‘perceived as stupid’: Full Franklin Foer

    07:45

  • Full Panel: McConnell has an ‘unusually strong grip’ on Senate Republicans

    08:23

  • Sununu: 'I fully expect' Trump to be on N.H. primary ballot amid 14th Amendment debate

    00:49

  • How representative is the ‘people’s House?’

    02:18

  • 2024 GOP candidates have to be ‘a little tougher on Trump,’ says Sununu

    01:26

  • New Hampshire school board members are losing seats because of 'Trump Republican' brand, Sununu says

    00:59

Jury finds Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

01:56

A jury has found former Trump adviser Peter Navarro guilty on both counts of criminal contempt of Congress – one for failure to provide documents and one for failure to appear for a deposition.Sept. 7, 2023

