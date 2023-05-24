IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump is 'undisciplined, irritating ... childish [and] petulant,' DeSantis PAC founder Cuccinelli says

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Kasich on DeSantis 2024: 'I don't know how you win' banning books

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis' Twitter presidential announcement is possibly 'high risk, high reward'

    01:41

  • Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

  • Chuck Todd: Is the GOP primary about to turn into a brawl or a beatdown?

    03:22

  • Ukraine in ‘best position they’ve been’ ahead of counteroffensive against Russia

    05:16

  • Multistate agreement to reduce water for Colorado River is 'stopgap solution at best'

    03:01

  • ‘Neighbors can come after neighbors’: Attorney warns of vigilante abortion laws in the South

    06:32

  • Debt negotiations: Biden ‘should’ve been at the table’ long ago, says GOP lawmaker

    07:44

  • Retirements could make way for historic number of African American women in Senate

    04:45

  • NASA goes nuclear to get humans to Mars

    04:06

  • Sen. Tim Scott makes his case against Trump, DeSantis on conservatism and Ukraine

    07:30

  • Biden will likely have to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling, Rep. Cohen says

    07:38

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39

  • Chuck Todd to Byron Donalds on Trump defense: 'Do you realize how absurd that sounds?'

    01:23

  • Byron Donalds sidesteps his stance on six-week abortion ban in Florida

    01:25

  • Full Panel: FBI has become a 'politicized,' 'compromised' institution

    04:08

Meet the Press

Kasich on DeSantis 2024: 'I don't know how you win' banning books

08:05

NBC News Political Analyst and former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ entry into the 2024 presidential race and what a winning strategy looks like for the Republican Party.May 24, 2023

  • Trump is 'undisciplined, irritating ... childish [and] petulant,' DeSantis PAC founder Cuccinelli says

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Kasich on DeSantis 2024: 'I don't know how you win' banning books

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis' Twitter presidential announcement is possibly 'high risk, high reward'

    01:41

  • Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

  • Chuck Todd: Is the GOP primary about to turn into a brawl or a beatdown?

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All