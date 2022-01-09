Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'
01:36
Share this -
copied
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says while the Jan. 6 Select Committee could "shut down today" and still put out substantive information, he still wants to learn more about what then-President Trump knew about the day.Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'
01:36
UP NEXT
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump
08:33
CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board
02:34
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'
07:22
Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'
01:45
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder