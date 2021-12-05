IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bob Dole, prominent Republican politician and World War II hero, dies at 98

  • Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press

    04:14

  • Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent

    01:57

  • After Roe? What the Supreme Court's decision could mean for politics

    01:33

  • The day after Roe: States have anti-abortion laws ready to go

    03:00

  • Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts

    01:09

  • Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans

    03:46

  • NIH Director: 'We’ve got it about right' on domestic travel vaccine mandates

    01:17

  • Democracy is 'failed' or 'in trouble' among young voters

    02:04

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe

    07:30

  • Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'

    07:55

  • Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’

    09:16

  • Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'

    08:18

  • MTP Compressed: Abortion rights hang in the balance and Omicron renews vaccine debates

    03:02

  • MTP Compressed: New Covid variant sparks concern and abortion battle heats up

    04:55

  • Full Panel: Justice and accountability after Arbery verdict

    07:12

  • Mississipi Gov. Reeves compares vaccine mandates, anti-abortion laws

    03:09

  • Michael Cohen: Trump's 'Big Lie' is 'the greatest grift in U.S. history'

    01:34

  • Full Michael Cohen: ‘They committed crimes’ in the Trump organization

    08:36

  • Full Gov. Reeves: 'I think Roe [v. Wade] was wrongly decided'

    10:09

  • Fauci: 'We certainly are not going to eradicate' Covid

    01:07

Klobuchar: Solution to abortion debate 'may well be' found through the political process, not the courts

