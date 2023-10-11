IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack

06:42

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-III.) discusses linking aid for Israel to Ukraine and Taiwan and reacts to President Biden condemnation of Hamas terrorists. A member of the House Intelligence Committee, Krishnamoorthi describes the intelligence community as being “very concerned” after acknowledging oversights ahead of the surprise attack on Israel.Oct. 11, 2023

