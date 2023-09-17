IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

    01:38

  • Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

    01:53

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

    02:27

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

    08:02

  • Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

    01:43

  • Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics

    01:05

  • Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations

    04:34

  • ‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'

    00:50

  • NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

    01:13

  • Trump on fentanyl deaths: ‘It comes from Mexico. Something’s got to be done’

    01:12

  • Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president 

    01:03

  • Full Trump Interview: ‘I don’t consider us to have much of a democracy right now’

    01:18:11

  • Trump: ‘There should be a competency’ test for presidential candidates

    06:00

  • ‘It was a very nice note': Trump says he left Biden a message when he departed the White House

    02:56

  • White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator

    09:30

  • Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator

    08:37

  • Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future

    04:59

  • Sen. Peters: Strike is about more than the UAW, it’s about workers across the country

    06:49

Meet the Press

Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

01:41

Meet the Press moderator Kirsten Welker recognizes the journalists, women and people of color who mentored and supported her, with special recognition to Andrea Mitchell’s trailblazing career and Martha Rountree’s pioneering creation of the broadcast.Sept. 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

    01:38

  • Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

    01:53

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

    02:27

  • Trump criticizes Republicans pushing abortion bans with no exceptions: ‘You’re not going to win’

    08:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All