Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

Meet the Press moderator Kirsten Welker recognizes the journalists, women and people of color who mentored and supported her, with special recognition to Andrea Mitchell’s trailblazing career and Martha Rountree’s pioneering creation of the broadcast.Sept. 17, 2023