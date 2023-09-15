IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

    02:03

  • Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’

    01:21

  • Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’

    01:32

  • White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future

    04:59

  • Sen. Peters: Strike is about more than the UAW, it’s about workers across the country

    06:49

  • Biden walks ‘fine line’ supporting UAW strike and limiting its hit on the economy

    02:44

  • Trump reacts to Putin’s praise: ‘I like that he said that’

    02:22

  • Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news

    01:01

  • Trump: ‘I could have had a pardon’ before leaving office

    01:53

  • UAW negotiator says a strike is ‘almost inevitable’

    01:27

  • Coupling disaster recovery and Ukraine aid is ‘worst flavor of politics,’ says GOP lawmaker

    10:00

  • ‘No indication’ Hunter Biden tax charges will be dropped after indictment, says fmr. U.S. attorney

    07:42

  • GOP congressman: ‘We did think’ top-line appropriations numbers were resolved in debt ceiling deal

    07:57

  • GOP lawmakers commiserate with McCarthy after frustrations boil over

    02:58

  • ‘We cannot trust [tech CEOs] to write their own rules’ for AI, says Sen. Bennet

    09:27

  • DeSantis' anti-Covid comments give him ‘momentum’ on the campaign trail

    04:13

  • ‘There will be repercussions’ if North Korea and Russia go forward with arms deal, says John Kirby

    09:18

  • Full Panel: There isn’t a ‘true path’ to avoiding a government shutdown

    10:04

Meet the Press

Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator

08:37

Kristen Welker, ahead of her first broadcast as moderator of Meet the Press, gives a preview of her exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump.Sept. 15, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

    02:03

  • Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’

    01:21

  • Trump: ‘Auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership’

    01:32

  • White House has an ‘ostrich’ strategy on 2024, says fmr. Dem senator

    09:30
  • Now Playing

    Kristen Welker previews Trump interview ahead of first show as Meet the Press moderator

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Dingell: UAW strike is ‘where the rubber is hitting the road’ for auto industry future

    04:59
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All