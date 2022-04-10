IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Larry Summers calls for increasing revenue, but rejects 'billionaire's tax'

02:17

In an exclusive interview with "Meet the Press," Larry Summers rejects the "billionaire's tax" but calls for increased revenue through alternate provisions, like closing tax loopholes and boosting green spending. April 10, 2022

