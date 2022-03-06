Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story
01:15
When you look at the first reported jobs numbers and their later revisions since last January, you see a stark difference between “real-time” data (or close to real-time data) and data that has been vetted and analyzed. There have been some enormous swings.March 6, 2022
