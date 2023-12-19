Lawmakers say they will not rush to a border deal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A border deal will likely not be negotiated until 2024, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "all but conceding" Tuesday afternoon. NBC News Senior National Politics Reporter Sahil Kapur, NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez, and NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the implications of one of the most "staggeringly unproductive" Congresses in history.Dec. 19, 2023

