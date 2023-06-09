IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    01:16

  • Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    03:36

  • Full Cevallos: ‘Now that we’re in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes’

    05:28

  • White House ‘not responding' to Trump's indictment is a ‘political imperative' and 'legal necessity'

    03:34
    Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

    09:02
    Full Panel: Trump indictment is a ‘self-inflicted wound,’ shakes up GOP field

    12:14

  • Former federal prosecutor: Trump indictment is ‘more problematic’ than all his other legal problems

    17:48

  • Trump indictment charges paint ‘damaging portrait of reckless and criminal behavior’

    03:27

  • Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

    05:20

  • Chuck Todd: Brace for the ‘political fallout’ of Trump indictment watch

    02:51

  • DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

    05:52

  • Who is 2024 presidential hopeful Doug Burgum?

    02:45

  • For Jan. 6 arguments, ‘the only way out is through’ for the Pence 2024 campaign

    02:52

  • Chuck Todd: Christie and Pence enter 2024 field after 'enabling' Trump

    03:38

  • Florida's 'taxpayer-funded' program uses 'deception' to move migrants, California AG says

    06:35

  • Full Panel: Chris Christie on ‘kamikaze mission’ to ‘take out Trump’

    09:52

  • Who will be Chris Christie’s base in the 2024 presidential race?

    03:51

  • Biden’s roadblocks to 2024: Failed student debt, DACA promises; RFK Jr. and Cornel West

    06:18

  • Parkland congressman: House is talking about gas stoves but not shootings

    06:38

  • What is a sonic boom and why did D.C. residents hear it Sunday?

    01:32

Meet the Press

Legal drama around the former president may add to ‘Trump exhaustion syndrome,’ says Cuccinelli

09:02

Trump’s GOP rivals grapple with how to respond to the indictment of Donald Trump. Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the DeSantis aligned Never Back Down super PAC and a former Trump administration official, reacts to Trump's federal indictment.June 9, 2023

