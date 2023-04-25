IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Sudan ceasefire is an encouraging move to ‘silence the guns’: Institute of Peace Africa director

  • Biden hints at 2024 campaign announcement: 'You'll know real soon'

  • McCarthy’s ability to pass debt limit bill will be ‘ultimate test of leadership’

    Legendary activist and artist Harry Belafonte dies at age 96

    Full Panel: Elites think Biden ‘earned’ second term, but there’s a ‘disconnect’ with voters

  • It’s ‘fair’ to say Biden 2024 bid is a re-run of 2020: Rep. Clyburn

  • Full Panel: Only 5% of Americans want Biden and Trump to run in 2024

  • Could McCarthy's speakership be in jeopardy with debt ceiling fight?

  • Panel: Poll shows Biden is vulnerable but GOP 'can still lose' if Trump is nominee

  • Panel: Poll shows 28% know a gun violence victim, but 'no one' in Congress is talking about it

  • Durbin dismisses poll showing voter doubts in Biden: It's '19 months before there's an election'

  • Sen. Feinstein’s political future is ‘in her own hands’: Durbin

  • Meet the Press Minute: Clarence Thomas believes in ‘judicial restraint,’ says John Danforth in 1991

  • Durbin: 'History will judge Roberts court' by his decision to reform after lack of disclosure

  • Full Durbin: ‘What is the [Supreme] Court going to do to bring its standards of ethics up?’

  • Full Sununu: Banning abortion isn’t ‘one of the priorities of the ‘next generation’ of GOP

  • Gov. Sununu on 2024 primary: ‘We want a winner. … Trump is a loser’

  • Supreme Court shouldn't have broken '50 years of precedent' with Dobbs, says Sununu

  • Americans ‘dissatisfied’ with idea of Biden-Trump rematch, NBC News poll shows

  • The enormous numbers behind DeSantis’ fight with Disney

Legendary activist and artist Harry Belafonte dies at age 96

Harry Belafonte, a major figure in the world of entertainment and politics, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his home in New York City. He was a vocal critic of the South African Apartheid government and a confidant of Martin Luther King Jr.April 25, 2023

