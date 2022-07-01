Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, talks about “Trump world’s” response to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the committee during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Trump officials are “trying their best” to attack and discredit Hutchinson, Lofgren says.July 1, 2022