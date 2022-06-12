IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full panel: Trump placed at the center of the January 6th plot

    07:20

  • Panel: Congress should ‘push past the fringe’ and play into the ‘exhaustive majority’ on guns, red-flag laws

    05:17

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

    07:49
    Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'

    08:58
    Jan. 6th filmmaker: ‘It took us a while to process what we’d even seen’

    07:58

  • Clyburn: Second amendment doesn’t give the right to ‘buy weapons of war’

    08:28

  • Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform

    09:22

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns

    07:45

  • Full McCrory: Gun 'violence is a cultural problem that this country must face'

    05:42

  • Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'

    06:25

  • ‘Law enforcement across the country is outgunned’: Full gun violence panel

    08:38

  • 'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

    05:31

  • Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night

    09:18

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

    07:53

  • Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings

    07:10

  • Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'

    06:38

  • Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'

    10:48

  • Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine

    09:14

  • Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

    07:08

  • Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

    08:10

Meet the Press

Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'

08:58

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, previews Monday's hearing and describes the committee's work as something that will "define" our democracy.June 12, 2022

