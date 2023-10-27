IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Police: Hundreds of tips being investigated in Maine shootings

    02:12

  • Maine mass shooting: New details about victims, heroes emerge

    02:28

  • Maine towns remain on lockdown as manhunt for suspect continues

    02:42

  • Lewiston community grieving while being forced to shelter in place

    05:42

  • Neighbor says Maine shooting suspect seemed ‘perfectly normal’ weeks ago

    01:13

  • Large police presence at Bowdoin home in search for suspect

    07:02

  • A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine

    01:58

  • Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important

    02:30

  • At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings

    01:22

  • Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings

    01:09

  • Sen. Susan Collins: 'Today is a dark day for the state of Maine'

    01:51

  • Maine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continues

    02:03

  • New details on background of Maine mass shooting suspect

    02:21

  • Urgent manhunt underway for Maine mass shooting suspect

    05:04

  • Mass shooting leaves Lewiston, Maine ‘eerily quiet,' former mayor says

    05:39

  • Gun Violence Archive calls Maine mass shooting the worst in 2023

    02:34

  • 'We cannot accept this': Karine Jean-Pierre addresses shootings in Lewiston

    03:38

  • Father of victim killed in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting speaks out

    00:37

  • Newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson comments on Lewiston shootings

    00:47

Meet the Press

Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

02:46

Officials will bring in more resources to Maine as the manhunt for the suspected shooter expands. NBC News Investigative Correspondent Tom Winter reports on the latest developments.Oct. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Police: Hundreds of tips being investigated in Maine shootings

    02:12

  • Maine mass shooting: New details about victims, heroes emerge

    02:28

  • Maine towns remain on lockdown as manhunt for suspect continues

    02:42

  • Lewiston community grieving while being forced to shelter in place

    05:42

  • Neighbor says Maine shooting suspect seemed ‘perfectly normal’ weeks ago

    01:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All