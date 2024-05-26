IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Majority of voters say U.S. democracy is ‘under threat’ as November elections near
May 26, 2024

Meet the Press

In just over five months, voters will pick 11 governors, 34 U.S. senators, 435 members of the House and choose thousands of local and statewide officials. It comes as more than 80% of voters say democracy in the U.S. is under threat.May 26, 2024

