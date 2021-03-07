Manchin: 'I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster'

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the crucial swing-votes in the Senate Democrats’ slim majority, said Sunday that he won’t change his support for the filibuster, a Senate rule that effectively forces most legislation to require bipartisan support to pass. But he told “Meet the Press” that he would be open to Democrats passing important legislation like voting reforms by a party-vote, only if senators are given ample time and space for bipartisan negotiation and that ultimately fails.