IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Iowa judge issues temporary injunction blocking the state’s new abortion law

    03:11

  • McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer

    02:23

  • McCrory: No Labels will not select presidential candidate until 2024

    07:49

  • Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: DeSantis has ‘a month to 6 weeks’ to fix campaign woes

    09:57

  • DeSantis super PAC focuses on canvassing amid financial troubles

    03:21

  • Oppenheimer offers lessons on technology's 'unintended consequences': Full Christopher Nolan

    34:43

  • Christopher Nolan warns of AI’s ‘Oppenheimer moment’: It will ‘be in charge of nuclear weapons’

    03:42

  • Full Panel: FEC report 'confirmed' DeSantis campaign donors' concerns

    06:42

  • White House to highlight how Tuberville's military blockade correlates with GOP as a whole

    00:59

  • Summer heat wave sends temperatures and economic costs soaring

    02:08

  • Sen. Sullivan: GOP lawmakers will have ‘strong impact’ on next president’s Ukraine decisions

    02:03

  • Meet the Press Minute: Jimmy Carter calls for depoliticizing FBI in 1976

    01:15

  • Full Duckworth: ‘I’m not opposed to court expansion but I’m not certainly there’ to fully support it

    06:45

  • Tuberville’s block on top military promotions is ‘beyond distressing,’ says Duckworth

    01:42

  • Sen. Sullivan: NATO 'undermined' by 'lagger' nations not meeting GDP commitment

    01:58

  • Full Sen. Sullivan: Tuberville 'has the right' to place holds on military promotions

    08:48

  • As U.S. crosses Putin’s red lines, NSA says, ‘We have learned … what is possible and what is not’

    01:38

  • Full Jake Sullivan: If Putin bets on 2024 U.S. election results, 'he's going to continue losing'

    09:19

Meet the Press

Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run

06:52

In an interview with NBC News, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (R) talk about the possibility of third-party presidential campaign from No Labels. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard reports from New Hampshire in this full, unedited video.July 17, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Iowa judge issues temporary injunction blocking the state’s new abortion law

    03:11

  • McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer

    02:23

  • McCrory: No Labels will not select presidential candidate until 2024

    07:49

  • Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: DeSantis has ‘a month to 6 weeks’ to fix campaign woes

    09:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All