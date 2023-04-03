Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

The judge ruling in the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against former President Donald Trump could issue a gag order preventing Trump from speaking about his indictment on the campaign trail. “If they were to try to seek a gag order you’re silencing not only a former president of the United States, but also a presidential candidate who is up by anywhere from 20 to 30 percentage points nationally,” said NBC News Correspondent Laura Jarrett.April 3, 2023