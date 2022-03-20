IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    March 20 — NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg, Sen. Murphy, Rep. Cheney

    47:34
  • UP NEXT

    March 13 — Jake Sullivan, William Barr, Marie Yovanovitch

    47:34

  • March 6 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Joe Manchin, Nikki Haley, James Stavridis & Fiona Hill

    49:32

  • Feb. 27 — U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield, Sen. Warner & Sen. Portman

    49:36

  • Feb. 20 — Sec. Blinken, Fmr Amb. Taylor, Mayor Breed

    47:31

  • Feb. 6 — Jake Sullivan & Marc Short

    47:35

  • Jan. 30 — Sen. Durbin, Sen. Portman, Gov. Hutchinson & Gov. Murphy

    58:54

  • Jan. 23 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Sanders, Rep. Slotkin

    58:53

  • Jan 16 — Sen. Romney, Rep. Clyburn, James Carville

    58:54

  • Jan. 9 — Mayor Lightfoot, Rep. Kinzinger, Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    58:48

  • Jan. 2 — Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Fiona Hill, Barton Gellman

    47:31

  • Meet the Midterms

    27:04

  • How the West was lost: Climate change

    27:04

  • June 6 — Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Roy Blunt & Sec. Jennifer Granholm

    58:48

  • Full Manchin Interview: Covid relief 'took a little longer than necessary, but we got it done'

    07:56

  • QAnon and conspiracy theories: An American political tradition

    26:56

  • How to win a presidential debate

    27:04

  • Oct. 7, 2016: The wildest day in the wildest race

    27:02

  • Jan. 5 – Sec. Mike Pompeo, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Richard Engel

    47:31

  • Dec. 15 – Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Pat Toomey and County to County Update

    47:34

Meet the Press

March 20 — NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg, Sen. Murphy, Rep. Cheney

47:34

NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from the front lines in Ukraine and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks about the international response to the war. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), member of the Foreign Relations Committee, offers insight on the war from a U.S. perspective. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) joins Meet the Press to share her unique perspective and talk about America’s most pressing issues. Shane Harris, David Ignatius, Andrea Mitchell and Amna Nawaz offer their analysis at the Meet the Press roundtable.March 20, 2022

