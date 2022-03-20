NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from the front lines in Ukraine and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks about the international response to the war. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), member of the Foreign Relations Committee, offers insight on the war from a U.S. perspective. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) joins Meet the Press to share her unique perspective and talk about America’s most pressing issues. Shane Harris, David Ignatius, Andrea Mitchell and Amna Nawaz offer their analysis at the Meet the Press roundtable.March 20, 2022